Over 700 mines, munitions defused in liberated lands in April

Azer News

Over 700 mines and unexploded ordnance have been defused as a result of joint demining activities carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands on April 1-14, Azertag has reported. The next meeting of the Working Group on mine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters discussed the results of the mine clearance activities carried out in the liberated lands under the annual action plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers by April 14. The meeting was attended by officials of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), as well as the …

