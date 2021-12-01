Over 36,000 Covid-19 cases in Turkey, highest since April 29

Published by

Turkey logged 36,684 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of daily infections since April 29, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to get booster vaccinations. Turkey also recorded 142 deaths from the virus, according to the data. Daily deaths have hovered just below 200 in recent weeks, despite cases falling to around 20,000 in that period. Turkey’s daily cases have risen in recent days due to the spread of the Omicron variant. (Reuters)

