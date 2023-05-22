?otal sales of petroleum products up 2.3% in August





The total sales of petroleum products amounted to 124,832 tonnes in August 2023, recording an increase of 2.3% compared to August 2022, according to data published by the Statistical Service on Wednesday. A rise was observed in the provisions of aviation kerosene, up by 12.5%, as well as in the sales of kerosene, with an increase of 22.2%, motor gasoline 5%, road diesel 4.6%, liquified petroleum gases 3.7% and heating gasoil 2.5%. On the contrary, a decrease was observed in the provisions of marine gasoil, down 23.9%, as well as in the sales of light fuel oil with 14.9% and asphalt 9.3%. As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have registered an increase of 5.5% to 54,879 tonnes, compared to August 2022. The total sales of petroleum products in August 2023 compared to July 2023 recorded a drop of 2.9%. Indicatively, the provisions of aviation kerosene fell by 2.3%, so did the sales of road diesel, by 8.4% and motor gasoline by 0.2%, while the provisions of marine gasoil increased by 50.9%. The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of August 2023 decreased by 11% compared to the end of the previous month. During the period January – August 2023, the total sales of petroleum products dropped marginally by 0.1% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Source: Cyprus News Agency





Source link