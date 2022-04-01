OREDATA Achieves Data Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program

ISTANBUL, TURKEY / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / OREDATA, a leader in Cloud Technologies, Big Data, machine learning and advanced data analytics services present in Turkey and UAE with partners across the GCC, is proud to announce that it achieved Specialization Status in Data Analytics as part of Google Cloud’s Partner Specialization Program.

“We are proud to receive this recognition from Google and deliver this capability to our clients in KSA, Qatar, UAE, Turkey and other countries in EMEA region. Our expertise has been built since 2013 and our team continues to grow today with dedicated Cloud, Big Data and Analytics experts who have demonstrated a high level of technical proficiency and proven success by delivering data consultancy and implementation projects to our customers in the Telco, Banking, E-commerce, Gaming, Retail and Manufacturing sectors,” Ömer Faruk Kurt, CEO, OREDATA.

At OREDATA, we are all about empowering data-driven decision makers, manage their data and implement specific use-cases across a variety of specialized solution and service areas. Our expertise combines data integration, data transformation and data visualization layers by bringing together multiple tools from Google Cloud Platform. Some of our recent projects include analyzing petabytes of data for reputed companies. This involved ingestion of real-time events generated by millions of users and storing it in BigQuery, and then performing analytical use cases for personalized marketing automation, recommendation engine, segmentation, etc. Other projects also involved use of Google Cloud tools like Dataproc, Dataflow, Pub/Sub, Dataprep etc to build custom data analytics platforms.

“OREDATA’s expert Big Data/AI team live and breathe data integration, analysis and visualization. We provide data migration, data flow, data lake, warehousing, etc. and provide AI models & analytics to enable our customers to perform interactive business analysis. Google’s Data Analytics – Services Partner Specialization certification is a testament to OREDATA’s continued commitment to use the best available Google Cloud Platform tools available to provide use-case driven data mining, machine learning and recommendation engines for real-time efficient decision-making such as demand planning, predictive-preventive maintenance, fraud management and customer lifetime value analytics.” Evren Atasayar, CCO, OREDATA.

As OREDATA, we look forward to further strengthen our collaboration with Google and expand our footprint across the EMEA area to empower organizations to leverage their data to optimize business performance and build competitive advantage.

About OREDATA Inc.

OREDATA is a premier Google Cloud Platform partner with specialization in Machine Learning and Big Data Analytics. We have implemented predictive and analytic solutions for Turkish & GCC market leaders in Telco, Bank, Gaming, E-commerce, Retail and Manufacturing sectors.

For more information, visit: https://www.oredata.com/

Ayman Tatari

Oredata EMEA Sales Director

+90 553 035 9663

ayman.tatari@oredata.com

SOURCE: OREDATA