Oil prices rise on tight supplies, stable demand

Published by

Reuters UK

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous session’s losses as Kazakhstan’s supplies continued to be disrupted and major producers showed no sign of being in a hurry to boost output significantly. Brent crude rose $1.41, or 1.3%, to $113.89 a barrel at 0848 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 95 cents, or 0.9%, at $106.91. Both benchmarks had lost about 7% on Monday. “There was an overreaction on Monday and the market is re-considering it,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. “Oil production disruption in Russia f…

Read More