Nintex Increases Cloud Opportunities for Organisations in the United Arab Emirates

New data centre in the Middle East meets the security and data requirement needs for Nintex K2 Cloud customers

DUBAI, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced that Nintex K2 Cloud, a low-code platform to build and run applications and solutions that automate and streamline processes and operations, is now available to customers in the United Arab Emirates through a Microsoft Azure data centre.

To experience how organizations are building process apps fast and digitizing workflows and forms with Nintex K2 Cloud, visit https://www.nintex.com/case- studies/NintexK2Software

By accessing the capabilities of Nintex K2 Cloud via a local data centre, organisations located in the Gulf region can confidently meet data privacy and residency requirements while standardising their business process improvements with Nintex software.

“Our mission is to transform the way people work through process intelligence and automation, and a key component is providing even more options for our Nintex community to deploy secure and easily accessible cloud-based solutions in their geographic regions,” said Nintex Chief Product Officer Neal Gottsacker. “Having a local Nintex K2 Cloud data centre in the United Arab Emirates further supports the mission-critical applications and workflows running on Nintex.

Nintex K2 Cloud provides low-code application development tools and features that enable teams to easily build process-based solutions that connect people, processes and systems. Organisations can quickly roll out everything from lightweight departmental workflows and simple applications, to complex, integrated, mission-critical process automation at scale.

“One of the features in Nintex’s products that we considered to be excellent is the ease of-use,” said Colonel Mohammed Al Shamsi, UAE Ministry of Interior, Director of Smart Solutions Programs. “Today I have programmers and analysts that handle the program, and the interface has proven to be user-friendly and that allowed us to execute our programs in a faster manner.”

Nintex recently announced that its process mapping software, Nintex Promapp®, is also available to customers in the Emirates through a Microsoft Azure data centre, making it easy for people to securely document and improve their organisation’s business processes with visual tools that seamlessly integrate with workflow automation.

To put The Power of Process® to work, request a live demo.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

