News briefs

Published by

Tribune News Service

Trump fails to halt contempt-of-court fine during appeal NEW YORK — A New York appeals court denied former President Donald Trump’s request to suspend his $10,000-a-day fine for contempt of court while he challenges a judge’s ruling that he failed to respond to a subpoena. Trump’s motion was denied Tuesday, one day after it was filed, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who issued the subpoena in a probe of asset valuations at the former president’s real estate company. The appeal was filed after New York state court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled the former preside…

Read More