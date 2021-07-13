Miami International Holdings Reports June 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share and Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported June 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).

The MIAX Exchange Group reported a number of new volume and market share records for multi-list options trading including a 16.65% market share record on June 4, 2021 and a monthly market share record of 15.45% in June 2021. The total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 15.45% in June 2021 was 285 basis points higher than the 12.6% market share in June 2020 and represented a 22.6% increase.

The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 127.7 million multi-listed options contracts in June 2021, a new monthly volume record and representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,804,595 contracts. In addition, the MIAX Options Exchange reported a record 55,410,315 contracts traded in June 2021.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 705,969,530 shares in June 2021, a new monthly volume record and an increase of 25.0% from May 2021.

In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 412,672 contracts, the second highest monthly volume total in the history of the exchange, representing an increase of 45.6% from the June 2020 total and a 58.1% increase from the May 2021 total. Total volume in the first half of 2021 reached 1,784,119 contracts, a 28.4% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 90,310 contracts on June 30, 2021, an increase of 37.0% from the June 30, 2020 total. SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 2,741 contracts in June 2021, down from the 4,256 contract total in May 2021. SPIKES Futures volumes rebounded strongly in the week ending July 9th, with volume totaling a record 7,333 contracts for the week and a daily record of 2,723 contracts traded on July 8, 2021.