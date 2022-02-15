Medicine from Turkey to Georgia coming – PM Garibashvili says

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Medicines imported from Turkey will appear in Georgia’s pharmacies within few weeks, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said at the government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of Georgian Government Administration. Georgian Government has already signed a relevant decree related to the country’s initiative, allowing Turkey to significantly expand its presence on the country’s pharmaceutical market. “Pharmaceutical importing companies already actively work to import high-quality, cheap medicines from Turkey to Georgia,” the PM said. According the PM, the elec…

Read More