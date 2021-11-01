Mainz official warns not vaccinated players of possible consequences

Published by

DPA

Mainz board member sport Christian Heidel has urged footballers to show responsibility when it comes to vaccination against the coronavirus. The debate heated up again recently when Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich said he was not yet vaccinated due to some personal “concerns.” Kimmich was among four national team players who have to isolate as contacts after Bayern Munich team-mate Niklas Suele tested positive this week. Heidel told Friday’s edition of the VRM publishing house that that “the risk to be infected is unfortunately growing as a not vaccinated person. “Maybe some players realise …

