Mainz official warns not vaccinated players of possible consequences

Posted on 17 mins ago by
Published by
DPA

Mainz board member sport Christian Heidel has urged footballers to show responsibility when it comes to vaccination against the coronavirus. The debate heated up again recently when Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich said he was not yet vaccinated due to some personal “concerns.” Kimmich was among four national team players who have to isolate as contacts after Bayern Munich team-mate Niklas Suele tested positive this week. Heidel told Friday’s edition of the VRM publishing house that that “the risk to be infected is unfortunately growing as a not vaccinated person. “Maybe some players realise …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Mainz official warns not vaccinated players of possible consequences
17 mins ago
Banggood Announces Highlights of 2021 Black Friday “Infinite Deals” after its 15th Anniversary
Banggood Announces Highlights of 2021 Black Friday “Infinite Deals” after its 15th Anniversary
1 hour ago
Turkey bans Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from flights to Belarus to curb migrant crisis
1 hour ago
CGTN: How does CPC draw strength from history to embark on a new journey
CGTN: How does CPC draw strength from history to embark on a new journey
2 hours ago
LONGi Founder and President Li Zhenguo addresses APEC CEO Summit
LONGi Founder and President Li Zhenguo addresses APEC CEO Summit
2 hours ago
FM: Azerbaijan supports lasting peace, stability in region, world
2 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.