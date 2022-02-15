KNEWZ EXCLUSIVE: How Ukraine’s Air Defense Capabilities Became Its Weakest Link

Published by

Knewz

By alang.consultant Kyiv, Ukraine (Knewz) — Ukraine’s Armed Forces have undergone a drastic overhaul since Russia seized Crimea eight years ago, growing from 6,000 to 200,000 troops. Yet, when it comes to defending itself in the air, the military mostly relies on fighter jets made in Soviet times more than 30 years ago. And the presence of about 150,000 Russian troops at Ukraine’s border undoubtedly makes it vulnerable. “We need some sort of anti-missile defense systems if their (Russian) military jets invade,” laments Vitaliy Barabash, Head of the Military Civil Administration in Avdiivka, Do…

Read More