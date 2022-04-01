KDP forces support Turkey in fight with PKK: Kurdish MP

Published by

Al-Araby

Peshmerga forces loyal to the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) are supporting the Turkish army in its Operation Claw Locklaunched early this week against Kurdistan Workers Party’s (PKK) militants seeking refuge in the mountainous areas of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, an MP from the Kurdistan parliament told The New Arab on Tuesday. “Forces loyal to the KDP that are within the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) of ministries of peshmerga affairs and interior are aiding the Turkish army in fighting the PKK militants in the Kurdistan region,” Balanbo Mohammad Ali, an MP from the ruling Pat…

Read More