Kazakhstan: Revocable setback

Published by

Azer News

By Orkhan Amashov Against the backdrop of this, it appears that the ambition of the OST met a ‘reality check’ and the organisation failed its Kazakhstan test. The proponents of this view believe Azerbaijan’s victory in the war against Armenia has significantly emboldened Turkey’s ambitions and provided it with what one may figuratively call a springboard for further penetration into Central Asia, and the CSTO’s involvement in Kazakhstan has cast an aspersion on the legitimacy of Ankara’s ambitions in the region. For example, geopolitical analyst Michael Tanchum is of the opinion that “Russia’s…

Read More