JES3plus Training Now Available Through Interskill Learning Mainframe Course Catalog

IBM Mainframe Specialist — JES3plus Experienced 1.1 — Interskill — IBM Digital Credential

IBM Authorized Digital Badge Awarded on Completion of JES3plus Training

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Interskill Learning, a leading independent supplier of online mainframe training, and Phoenix Software International, Inc., today announced the release of a JES3plus course curriculum. JES3plus, developed by Phoenix Software International, Inc., is a derivative work based on z/OS® JES3, and offers a path forward for organizations wishing to remain on JES3 technology in lieu of a costly and potentially risky JES2 conversion. z/OS 2.5, the latest release of the operating system, is the last to include JES3. Upon completion of the course, students will earn an IBM Authorized Digital Badge — JES3plus Experienced 1.1.

JES3plus customers and JES3 organizations planning their migration to JES3plus will benefit from access to training for existing staff and new hires. The Interskill course designers worked closely with the JES3plus development team at Phoenix Software to provide detailed online, on-demand JES3plus training for mainframe personnel. The course is appropriate for application programmers, system programmers, and system operators.

The JES3plus training curriculum consists of five modules:

Introduction to JES3 plus

Working with JES3 plus

Monitoring the JES3 plus Environment

Environment Defining the JES3 plus Environment

Environment Application Interaction with JES3plus

Detailed information about the JES3plus course and each module is available on the Phoenix Software website.

IBM offers an official IBM Authorized Digital Credential which is earned on completion of the five JES3plus modules. The IBM Digital Badge Program offers a recognized, respected and valued benchmark for Z mainframe knowledge and skills in the global mainframe computing industry.

Ed Jaffe, Chief Technology Officer at Phoenix Software International, said, “Our JES3plus team really enjoyed partnering with Interskill. In doing so, we learned first-hand why they’re considered the de facto source for mainframe training globally. Interskill’s talented course developers did a great job of tapping our decades of JES3 knowledge to create an e-learning curriculum that serves as a solid foundation for mainframers working in JES3plus shops.”

Darren Surch, COO of Interskill Learning, said, “JES3 is critical to many mainframe organizations and this collaboration with Phoenix Software lets us harness their team’s remarkable depth and breadth of knowledge to provide quality, insightful, on-demand training on the important JES3plus product. We are excited to include this exceptional course in Interskill’s extensive online mainframe training curriculum.”

About Interskill Learning

Interskill Learning (https://www.interskill.com) is a leading provider of IBM Z mainframe training. The company develops, delivers and supports the broad array of modern Z mainframe workforce training components that deliver year-round, global, broad-spectrum mainframe training to mainframe personnel.

About Phoenix Software International

Phoenix Software International, Inc., (https://www.phoenixsoftware. com/) is a systems software development company providing advanced software applications to enterprises around the globe. The company offers a wide range of solutions to modern business challenges.

Press contact:

(310) 338-0400

news@phoenixsoftware.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 83dce5bd-f9bf-4b6b-bf5e- e65a101cc0cd

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.