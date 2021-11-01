Jailed Turkish politician’s wife sentenced over faulty medical report: media

Published by

Reuters

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The wife of prominent jailed Turkish opposition figure Selahattin Demirtas has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail over a fraudulent medical report, the Cumhuriyet newspaper said. Lawyers for Basak Demirtas, 44, said in a statement she was sentenced by a court due to a faulty date on a medical report issued by a doctor in southeastern province of Diyarbakir in 2015, Cumhuriyet reported on Friday. Selahattin Demirtas, the former pro-Kurdish party leader and one of Turkey’s best-known politicians, has been in jail for nearly five years on terrorism-related charges that he …

