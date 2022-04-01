[INVNT GROUP]® Expands Global BrandStory Project® Launches INVNT.ATOM™ – Web3 Focused Digital Innovation Division

New York, NY, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, is expanding its global presence and capabilities, launching a Web3-focused digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM to support brands and organizations navigate, activate and create new storytelling opportunities at the digital frontier. The Singapore-based team of strategists, creators, and community-builders specialize in digital-first campaigns, emergent technologies, and engaging brand experiences calibrated for the new era of Web3.

“Our commitment to brand storytelling and innovation is boundless. Strategy, design and technology continues to drive our Global BrandStory Project. We established INVNT.ATOM to support our clients as they explore and leverage the exciting digital revolution of Web3; ensuring they remain relevant and engage with their most important audiences as new storytelling opportunities emerge. We’re thrilled to welcome Elvin Tan, who joins our team to continue the group’s expansion into APAC, reporting to Laura Roberts, Managing Director of [INVNT GROUP] APAC,” said Scott Cullather, President and CEO, [INVNT GROUP].

Elvin Tan has been appointed Managing Director of INVNT.ATOM. Tan joins [INVNT GROUP] with 20 years of Asia Pacific executive management experience ranging from early-stage startups to big tech; holding positions at Google, YouTube, and most recently Huawei. Tan was also an advisor for Goopal, a Fintech company powering innovative blockchain projects through investment and incubation.

Laura Roberts adds, “We’re excited to welcome Elvin who will lead INVNT.ATOM and our world class Web3-focused team across creative, strategy, project management, accounts, and design to our growing [INVNT GROUP] family. I began my journey in this business as the first INVNT team member back in 2008. In those days we were known solely as INVNT, which grew into the global live brand storytelling agency. Since then, we have evolved into the Global BrandStory Project, adding Folk Hero, our brand strategy practice, Meaning, our performance and culture consultancy, HEVĒ, our digital content studio, INVNT Higher Ed supporting colleges and universities around the world, and now INVNT.ATOM, our Web3- focused digital innovation division, leading our clients into the future of brand engagement and global community.”

INVNT.ATOM already counts on a diverse roster of clients and strategic partners launching digital assets and exclusive experiences including:

BZAR – Future of Community: [INVNT GROUP]’s patent pending, decentralized, content led metaverse; established as a marketplace for IRL and digital transactions, NFTs, entertainment, social and gaming experiences.

Lamborghini: The world’s first 1:1 NFT supercar auction attached to the last physical Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupé, in collaboration with Steve Aoki, Krista Kim, and RM Sotheby’s. For an exclusive preview of the NFT visit marketplace.bzar.com.

BlockTrust: The trusted authority in the NFT marketplace, securely and privately digitizing physical assets, while helping creators and brands own their audience data and revenue.

Circles.Life: Australia’s groundbreaking first-ever 3D out-of-home digital experience merging technology and data, turning influencers and consumers into avatars.

DayAway: Positioned to become the #1 online destination for booking one-of-a-kind luxury hotel experiences.

“I am joining [INVNT GROUP] at a critical time in the strategic evolution of the Global BrandStory Project. With a focus on being the best brand storytelling agency in the world, the launch of INVNT.ATOM couldn’t come at a better time. We live in a rapidly changing and ever-evolving world. More than ever, brands and organizations need to connect with their consumers and audiences, in meaningful, authentic, and engaging ways. That’s what we are here to do at INVNT.ATOM, and I am proud to lead this team into the next great era of brand storytelling, leveraging all things Web3,” said Elvin Tan, Managing Director INVNT.ATOM.

For more information on INVNT.ATOM visit: www.INVNTATOM.com

Attachment

Jhonathan Mendez de Leon [INVNT GROUP] jmendezdeleon@invnt.com