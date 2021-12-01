Informal CIS Summit: what to expect for Azerbaijan?

Azer News

By Trend The traditional informal meeting of the leaders of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will take place on Dec. 28 in St. Petersburg, Trend reports. This event will be another opportunity for a meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The last meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Brussels on December 14 at the initiative of the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel. Following the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev stated that the discussions with the p…

