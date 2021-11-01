Inflation Is Sparking Economic Growth

ValueWalk

In hisDaily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on inflation sparking growth, Louis Navellier wrote: Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Equities continue to blithely scale the Wall of Worry. The S&P 500 is now up 20 of the last 24 days. This is despite the highest inflation report in 30 years, surging pandemic numbers in Europe, continued logistics bottlenecks, fears of defaults in China’s property developers, and cracks appearing in the US Treasury market as the Fed begins to taper its QE. Stocks are near all-time highs around the world as living with the pandemic…

