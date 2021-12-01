ilooda’s 2021 Billboard Advertisement Drew Asia’s Attention

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — South Korea’s leading medical device manufacturer ilooda launched a worldwide billboard advertising campaign to promote its 2021 rebranding-slogan of Desired Life Design Company.

The out-of-home advertising campaign took place at Times Square in New York, USA, Yunika Vision in Shinjuku, Japan, Queensway in Singapore, Plaza Atrium in Jakarta, Indonesia, SHOWDC in Bangkok, Thailand and Cheongdam-dong in Seoul, South Korea.

Under the theme of Transcending Beyond Skin, the global advertising campaign is targeting international patients who always strive to become more beautiful and healthier with ilooda. The advertisement drew attention as it was designed and directed by director Cha, Seok-ho of TedimageWorks, which produced an ad starring BTS.

The campaign also expresses ilooda’s renewed mission of helping patients around the world to live a healthier life.

ilooda commented that the campaign is part of its plan to highlight its continuous efforts to bring innovation and vision to the healthcare industry. In continuation to this campaign ilooda is planning to release its newest HIFU product ‘hyzer me’ in 2022 which expected to get a huge attention from the global market. Industry insiders are amazed by the advancement of South Korea’s medical devices and growth of the country’s brand power empowered ilooda’s recent global marketing campaign.

ilooda website provide many useful information through Webinars and product information so users can read more about the latest medical innovations by ilooda.

About ilooda ®

ilooda are designers, developers, and best-in-class manufacturer of energy-based aesthetic and medical devices. ilooda innovate and manufactures a diverse range of leading treatment applications for hair removal (VeLux, Vikini, Pento), Skin Rejuvenation (Secret product family based on fractional needle RF system and CO2/ Erbium laser technology). Our innovative products are used worldwide by practitioners specially Secret RF the top sold Micro needle RF system in the world that got a lot of recognition worldwide for its effectiveness. Contact our team about how ilooda can help you grow and succeed. Company’s website: https://ilooda.com

