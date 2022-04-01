Hundreds protest threat to close Turkish rights group

Posted on 14 seconds ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Saturday in several Turkish cities including Istanbul and Ankara against a move to close one of the country’s most respected women’s rights groups. “It is not possible to stop our fight. We are not going to allow the closure of our association,” the secretary-general of We Will Stop Femicide, Fidan Ataselim, told AFP. An Istanbul prosecutor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit aimed at shutting down the association for “activity against law and morals”. We Will Stop Femicide publicises the murder and abuse of women in the mostly Muslim but officially secular state. A…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Hundreds protest threat to close Turkish rights group
14 seconds ago
Rise in number of visitors from Kazakhstan to Georgia observed
8 hours ago
Turkey confirms 5,127 daily COVID-19 cases
1 day ago
How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?
1 day ago
How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?
1 day ago
OSCE fails to solve Karabakh conflict, yet has other options at its disposal – analyst
1 day ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.