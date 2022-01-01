Hulusi Akar: As “two states, one nation”, Turkey always with Azerbaijan

By Vafa Ismayilova National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has again stressed Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan, the Turkish media have reported. He made the relevant remarks in an interview with reporters in Ankara. Azerbaijan is a fraternal country for us. As “two states, one nation” we are always close to Azerbaijan, Akar said. He noted that his country’s goal is to contribute to lasting peace and stability in the Caucasus. “Our wish and hope is to understand and seize the hand of peace extended to Armenia by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey. To seize this opportunity. It is not just abo…

