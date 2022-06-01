Huawei and China Telecom Launch Innovative 5.5G Super TimeFreq Folding

BEIJING, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei and China Telecom jointly held a release conference to launch Super TimeFreq Folding, an innovative 5G-Advanced technology, and demonstrate related lab test results. Liu Guiqing, Deputy General Manager of China Telecom, and Ryan Ding, Huawei’s President of the Carrier BG, delivered speeches at the conference. Zhang Xin, General Manager of the 5G Co-construction and Sharing Working Group of China Telecom, and Gan Bin, Vice President of Huawei Wireless Solution, also delivered keynote speeches.

Through continuous innovation, 5G industry applications, such as machine motion control, multi-machine collaboration, and machine vision AI inspection, have become increasingly essential in core production processes, raising extremely high requirements on latency, reliability, and uplink bandwidth. Take latency as an example. A latency of or lower than 1 ms, 4 ms, and 10 ms is required in about 15%, 35%, and 30% of industrial control protocols, respectively. As such, how to fulfill the ultimate network requirements of core production processes has become an urgent technical challenge in the industry.

China Telecom and Huawei have been jointly innovating technologies to address major challenges in different stages of 5G development. They have launched the Super Uplink and Super Frequency Fusion technologies, which boost 5G uplink capabilities and raise the utilization of discrete spectrums, respectively. As the newest in such ‘Super’ series, Super TimeFreq Folding simulates the FDD air interface through uplink and downlink time-domain complementation of dual TDD carriers, leveraging both the TDD large bandwidth and low latency over the FDD air interface. On the 3.5 GHz band, Super TimeFreq Folding can provide an uplink equivalent bandwidth of up to 100 MHz and reach an uplink peak rate of more than 1 Gbps while shortening the E2E latency from 10 ms to less than 4 ms. The use of mmWave in the future will further slash the latency to less than 1 ms. Featuring large uplink bandwidth, low latency, high reliability, and ultra-large network capacity, Super TimeFreq Folding can better meet 5G performance requirements of core production processes; help industry customers improve quality, reduce costs, and increase efficiency; and accelerate industry digital transformation.

With collaboration among China Telecom, Huawei, and all other industry partners, 5G will become a new momentum driving China’s high-quality economic development and usher the beginning of a smart world.

