Hisense Elevates Home Entertainment for Africans with Upgraded High-Performance ULED Displays

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, provider of high-performance TV and home appliances, has announced it will bring four high-performance ULED display products to the African market: the U80H ULED 8K Mini LED TV, U8H Mini-LED ULED 4K TV, U7H 120Hz Quantum ULED 4K TV, and U6H Quantum ULED 4K TV. The products will launch in the African market in June 2022.

Hisense’s latest 2022 ULED series delivers marked improvements on its predecessors, with enhanced visual and audio quality for extraordinary vivid, bright and immersive images.

With four Mini-LED TV models across two series, consumers are spoiled for choice when selecting the perfect display for their home. All four new displays support Quantum Dot Colour so users can step into a new world of colours with over 1 billion shades available. Dolby Vision IQ and HDR 10+ Adaptive are supported in U7H models and above to provide better HDR performance in any lighting conditions. In addition, both series feature Full Array Local Dimming technology, which uses LED backlighting zones to adjust and create contrast based on each image.

In the U8H, 2.1.2 Multi-Channel Surround brings a vivid immersive surround sound experience that transports viewers into the moment without distractions. Meanwhile, the U8H and the U7H feature room-fitting sound technology, which intelligently generates the most suitable sound curve for the size and materials in the space. IMAX Enhanced is supported in the U8H and U80H 8K models, realising the signature picture, sound and scale in the comfort of the home.

This year, Hisense also delivers next-level gaming in U7H models and above. With HDMI 2.1 support and AMD FreeSync Premium certification, the display automatically activates advanced HDMI features including 120Hz VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) to give gamers a competitive edge.

All 2022 models are powered by Hisense’s updated VIDAA U6 OS, the best glocal content hub. For even more streamlined viewing, users can control the TV via the hands-free voice remote or issue voice commands up to a distance of three meters. All ULED models are with TÜV Rheinland’s product privacy protection certification, which means that the user’s experience with these models will be private, safe and secure.

Good for the home and the environment, Hisense has also introduced eco-friendly packaging this year with a 90% recyclable carton box.

