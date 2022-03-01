Georgia – Azerbaijan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Georgia’s total trade turnover with Azerbaijan from January through February 2022 amounted to $248.8 million – an 9.8-percent share in the total foreign trade turnover, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat). The current figure increased by 49 percent, compared to $166.9 million over the reporting period of 2021, and 10.1 percent, compared to $225.9 million from January through February 2020. According to Geostat, Azerbaijan ranked third among Georgian main trading partners from January through February 2022, following after Turkey ($354.3 million), and Russia ($274.6 …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Georgia – Azerbaijan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022
2 hours ago
Ankara urges US to supply F-35 jets, Patriot systems ‘without preconditions’
14 hours ago
Turkey supports all initiatives aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine – Erdogan
15 hours ago
As western retail brands exit, Russia looks east for replacements
18 hours ago
As western retail brands exit, Russia looks east for replacements
18 hours ago
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is one of leaders who know Russia best – Turkish president
20 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.