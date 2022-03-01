Georgia – Azerbaijan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Georgia’s total trade turnover with Azerbaijan from January through February 2022 amounted to $248.8 million – an 9.8-percent share in the total foreign trade turnover, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat). The current figure increased by 49 percent, compared to $166.9 million over the reporting period of 2021, and 10.1 percent, compared to $225.9 million from January through February 2020. According to Geostat, Azerbaijan ranked third among Georgian main trading partners from January through February 2022, following after Turkey ($354.3 million), and Russia ($274.6 …

Read More