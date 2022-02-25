‘Funny Boy’ Director Deepa Mehta in Colombo to join Equal Ground’s Abhimani Queer Film Festival | Daily FT

Published by

Daily Financial Times

Equal Ground, together with the Canadian High Commission in Sri Lanka, is pleased to announce that world-renowned filmmaker, Deepa Mehta, will be joining the launch of the Abhimani Queer Film Festival 2022, with her critically acclaimed film ‘Funny Boy.’ The multiple-award-winning film is based on Shyam Selvadurai’s best-selling novel of the same name, published in 1994. The screening of the film will take place on Friday (25) in Colombo, followed by a panel discussion with Mehta, Selvadurai, as well as lead actors Brandon Ingram and Nimmi Harasgama. Mehta is best known for her Elements Trilog…

