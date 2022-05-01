FP7McCann and Annahar Newspaper Launch Bold ‘Sell Your Vote’ Campaign in the Lead up to the Lebanese Elections

Bold campaign aims to help educate people about the consequences of selling votes

People are urged to visit se3erlsot.com to calculate the true value of their vote

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / FP7McCann and Annahar Newspaper, have launched a bold, new campaign in the lead up to the Lebanese elections on 15th May 2022, which aims to highlight the consequences of selling a vote.

Vote buying is a disturbing trend in Lebanon, with many people having been offered money in exchange for their vote. And the real cost of selling a vote means that people could lose thousands of dollars in medical services, education, security, infrastructure, time and even dignity. With votes being sold for as little as $100, the real consequences of giving away the right to vote will have far-reaching ramifications, that many people are not aware of in the quest to make some easy money.

To help tell people learn about the true value of the vote, the creative campaign includes a voting calculator which uses a smart algorithm, where people can calculate the true value of their vote. The smart algorithm calculates inflation, healthcare, education, life essentials, insurance and other expenses like paying for generators, due to the lack of electricity and other state failures.

The campaign has been launched across all social media and digital channels, and has been launched with a number of short films to highlight the value.

Tarek Miknas, CEO of FP7McCann MENA said: “This campaign is a good example of bravery. In order to create noise in a saturated space, you’ve got to steer away from the usual industry practices and start a different conversation.”

He continued: “We’ve all seen campaigns that appeal to Lebanese people’s morality, asking them not to sell their vote. Unfortunately, none of them had a tangible effect on people. This time, we’re approaching the same topic with a daring, provoking, and bold message that is already turning heads in our direction. Instead of telling the people of Lebanon not to sell their vote, we’re telling them their vote is valuable, that it holds the future of their country and to use it wisely. Giving value to votes and proving their worth is without a doubt, the most effective and disruptive way to educate them on the difference they can make.”

It is hoped that the campaign draws attention to the huge problem and urges people to think twice before they decide to part ways with their vote, as well as to help guide people to sell their votes for the correct price. People are being urged to go to se3erlsot.com to find out more.

