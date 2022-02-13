Finalists of Trampoline World Cup among men’s and women’s synchronized pairs determined in Baku

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The finalists among men’s and women’s synchronized pairs were determined within the framework of the Trampoline World Cup competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports. Gymnasts representing Belarus Victoria Kuidan and Katerina Yershova (48.670 points), Russian athletes Mary Golota and Alexandra Bonartseva (47.070 points), gymnasts from Turkey Sena Elchin Karakash and Sila Karakush (44.750 points), representatives of Sweden Tea Lillierut and Lina Sjoberg (41.900 points) passed the final among women’s synchronized pairs. Athletes from Belarus Andrei Builov and Iv…

