EU Reporter: Southern Gas Corridor expansion vital for EU

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor linking Azerbaijan with several EU member states is vital to a strategy that sees gas playing an important role in the transition to net zero carbon emissions, Trend reports with reference to an article of the EU Reporter. According to the author of the article, after a meeting of the leaders of Italy, Greece, Spain and Portugal in Rome, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that they had agreed to push the European Commission to take ‘incisive measures’ on energy. He noted that Italy could weather a complete short term breakdown in gas su…

Read More