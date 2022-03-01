Erdogan, Zelenskyy discuss latest situation in Russia talks

Published by

Azer News

By Trend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the process of negotiations with Russia and the latest situation on the ground in a phone call late Friday, as the war in the country rages on, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Erdogan told Zelensky that Turkey during the recent NATO leaders’ meeting underlined the territorial integrity of Ukraine while conveying to other leaders the active and principled policy that Ankara is pursuing in this regard. The Turkish president reiterated to mobilize all kinds of help that is necessary during this pr…

Read More