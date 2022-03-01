Erdogan and Macron discuss situation in South Caucasus

By Trend Presidents of Turkey and France Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron held a meeting on the sidelines of an extraordinary summit of heads of state and government of NATO member states in Brussels, Trend reports citing a statement of the Elysee Palace. During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries discussed the situation in the South Caucasus. “Macron said France is determined to find a permanent political solution to the crisis between Azerbaijan and Armenia within the framework of the Minsk Group. Macron expressed satisfaction with the efforts made to normalize relations be…

