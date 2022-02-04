Erdogan accuses West of making Ukraine crisis ‘worse’

Published by

Al-Araby

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the West of making the Russia-Ukraine crisis “worse” and slammed US President Joe Biden’s stance, in comments published by local media on Friday. Erdogan’s comments, made on his return from a trip to Kyiv on Thursday, come as he tries to set up a Russia-Ukraine summit aimed at easing fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to invade Ukraine. Erdogan has tried to position Turkey, which is a member of the NATO defence alliance, as a neutral mediator close to both Moscow and Kyiv. He issued some of his strongest criticism yet of the …

