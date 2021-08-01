EPEIOS Launches Flagship “Air Purificator”, An Innovative 2-in-1 Air Circulator and Air Purifier

TOKYO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — EPEIOS, a smart home appliance brand, has officially launched the EPEIOS HM702A – the latest model in the Zephyr+ series, an innovative combination of air circulator and air purifier. Now available to buy on several platforms, including Amazon, Rakuten, Yahoo Store, and EPEIOS Japanese website.

Although the HM702A resembles a traditional pedestal fan in terms of aesthetic, its functionality is quite something else.

In a nutshell, it’s an air circulator that can be used anywhere in the room during every season while a traditional fan is only meant for use during hot summer months.

All-Year-Round Air Circulator

As an air circulator, EPEIOS HM702 creates a 360 degrees oscillating draught in the form of an invisible jet stream and helps maintain a constant room temperature by ridding the room of cold or warm spots, therefore applicable all year round.

Anti-Bacterial Air Purifier

With a built-in air ionizer providing maximum active oxygen delivery that removes 99.99% of airborne particles, this air-purification-patented item also protects the users from bacteria, viruses, allergens, and even formaldehyde, creating a refreshing home.

Powerful Airflow with 3D Swing in Fan Mode

Even if used as an air fan, HM702A also stands out for delivering up to 32m of powerful airflow in 12 speeds. Plus, it is equipped with the latest 3D swing function that blows air to the left and right up to 180 degrees, and up and down through 100 degrees, meaning the EPEIOS HM702A is capable of covering an entire room or even a small house through its powerful and omni-directional airflow.

Stylishly Blends with Its Surroundings

With a minimalist style, neutral color, and compact size, the HM702A fits almost any style of home interior design. Besides the remote control, it also has a touch control panel with access to all the functions.

About EPEIOS

Founded in 2020, EPEIOS was set up to positively impact and simplify EPEIOS users’ daily lives by providing handy, innovative, experience-driven smart home appliances with minimalistic aesthetic.

Until now, EPEIOS’s small home appliance range has encompassed humidifiers, air circulators, air purifiers, toasters, handheld vacuums, and electronic spin mops.

EPEIOS will soon be entering the Vietnam market by launching its HM702A air circulator while also exploring partnerships with distributors worldwide. For more information, visit the EPEIOS websites: www.xepeios.com / www.epeios.jp

Spencer Dai

spencer_d@epeios.jp

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1601461/image_1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1601464/image_2.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1601462/image_3.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1601463/image_4.jpg