Enventure Global Technology Receives API Q2 and ISO 9001:2015 Certifications

HOUSTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enventure Global Technology has received the American Petroleum Institute Specification Q2, 1st Edition (API Q2) certification for its Headquarters in Houston, TX. Enventure also received the ISO 9001:2015 certification for both its Headquarters in Houston and Service Center in Katy, TX.

API Q2 is the leading standard for Oil & Gas service providers and has been awarded to less than 200 companies. This prestigious quality management system certificate is only awarded to applicants demonstrating robust procedures to ensure personnel competency, risk assessment, contingency planning, and service quality.

ISO 9001:2015 is awarded to companies that meet the quality management system standards and demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Enventure’s scope of registration and its approved quality management system, for both API Q2 and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, apply to the provision of design, assembly, and service solutions using Solid Expandable Technologies, an Expandable Solid-Steel Liner System for the Oil and Gas Industry.

“This marks a major milestone for Enventure and demonstrates our commitment to Customer Satisfaction and Continuous Improvement,” said Alastair McClean, President & CEO. “This truly reflects the success of our processes, the competencies of our personnel, and our perseverance towards safe and flawless services to our customers. With these certifications, our customers will continue to be assured of receiving the most outstanding Solid Expandable Technologies.”

SameDrift keeps the same Inside Diamater when isolating trouble zones or extending casing strings. https://www.enventuregt.com/ en/products-solutions/ technology/samedrift%E2%84%A2

ESeal 3.0 Refrac Liner provides permanent mechanical zone isolation for refracturing with the largest inside diameter possible.

Enventure will receive the API Spec. Q2, 2nd Edition certification following a successful audit later this year.

About Enventure

Houston-based Enventure Global Technology, Inc. continues to be the world’s leading provider of solid expandable technology solutions for the energy industry. The company has a global presence with operations in North America, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Far East. For more information, visit www.EnventureGT.com.

