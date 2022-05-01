DC Diners, Meet Your Four New Michelin-Starred Restaurants

InsideHook

By Emily Monaco Starry times for D.C. restaurateurs: On Wednesday, the Michelin Guide released its latest take on the local dining scene, with four restaurants earning the iconic Michelin star. Each of the new additions earned a single star; only one restaurant in the D.C. guide has three stars, The Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Virginia. These four newly starred establishments join the city’s four new Bib Gourmands announced last week. The latter distinction, which rewards more reasonably priced restaurants, went to NOLA-inspired Dauphine’s, Indian fusion spot Daru, pop-up-turned-ra…

