Dante Labs Issued Genomic Medical Laboratory Authorization in Dubai

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dante Labs , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, is pleased to announce that on January 19, 2022, the Dante Labs Sequencing Center in Dubai was issued a license as a authorized medical laboratory for genomics.

This new license authorizes operations in the following areas:

Clinical Cytogenetics

Clinical Pathology

Laboratory Allied Healthcare

Clinical Genetics

Cytogenetics

Medical Genetics

“This medical authorization is an important stepping stone to deliver advanced genomic solutions in the UAE, to the Middle East’s 400 million residents and beyond,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs. “The UAE is clearly becoming a global leader in genomics, and we are extremely excited to have invested in this amazing country.”

Dante Labs built a state-of-the-art genomic sequencing laboratory of more than 1200 sq mt in the Dubai Silicon Oasis.

“This authorization is a recognition of the hard work by the local Dante Labs team,” said Dr. Mattia Capulli, Chief Scientific Officer of Dante Labs. “We are now very keen to develop clinical solutions for the entire region and the rest of the world.”

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

