Crypto Exchange Bybit Backs Esports Heavyweight Virtus.pro

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach – 25 August 2021 – Bybit, a crypto exchange growing in popularity and recognition, is rapidly expanding its esports portfolio. It brings on board a new partner, Virtus.pro (“VP”), one of the most influential and time-tested professional gaming clubs in the CIS region, with a global reach.

Founded in 2003, VP is the most prestigious pro league in its native Russia, dominating the country’s most popular game DOTA 2 with 25.6 million viewing hours in 2020. VP teams’ achievements in nearly two decades have been rewarded an awe-inspiring $16m in prize money globally.

Bybit is having its own “Grand Slam” moment in building esports clout. The crypto exchange branched out to the competitive gaming community in 2021 and has struck four high-profile esports partnership deals to date.

The outfits captivate global audiences with the most coveted divisions and athletes in this genre, winning international tournaments and championships in virtually every popular video game on the planet. As of Aug. 25, Bybit’s esports portfolio cover three out of the top five teams in the CS:GO World Ranking according to HLTV.org.

With the latest addition of VP, the sponsorships will get the Bybit name across to a combined global fanbase of over 28.7 million.

Winners Take All: Esports Teams and Crypto Traders to Divide $7.5m Prize Pool

The announcement makes official Bybit status as VP’s NFT Partner and exclusive Official Cryptocurrency Platform Partner of VP, backing VP’s formidable DOTA 2 and CS:GO teams.

Apart from logo displays on branded platforms and team jerseys, the partnership spans across a diversity of engagements and activations, with a focus on impact-driven community initiatives — including social causes and inclusive financial education, NFT developments, and player participation in the crypto trading competition of the year.

VP’s esports sensations will be competing with traders worldwide in Bybit’s flagship crypto trading event, the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2021. Each team in Bybit’s esports family is presenting their best players in the trading competition, leading cohorts towards victory for a lion’s share in the record prize pool of $7.5m this year.

With the advancements in software, hardware and mobile technologies, and accelerated by societal changes brought upon us by the ongoing global pandemic in every corner of the globe, esports is on an unstoppable course to challenge competitive sports and entertainment as we know it.

“The coming of age of esports is testament to technology’s ability to touch our lives, redefine entertainment and inspire our imagination in only a few decades. Crypto and its underlying technologies tell a similar tale — the potential of digital assets has transformed our thinking of value and wealth. We are witnessing only the beginning of profound changes for generations to come,” Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, explained his fascination with esports.

“Esports is now as much a spectator sport as it’s a participation sport, and WSOT will also be such an occasion for crypto lovers everywhere. We want to build an arena where anyone who believes in crypto and enjoys trading can achieve their personal best,” said Zhou.

VP will be curating content on crypto and financial education across the club’s channels during the three-year partnership, expanding the intersection between the esports and the crypto communities.

“Both digital financial assets and esports are relatively new industries. Despite their fast growth and the fact that everyone is talking about it, a lot of people may still find it complicated and not easy to understand. That is where our goals with Bybit are aligned: we are constantly improving and trying to make what we do best as simple as possible to understand for the audience. We are delighted to have Bybit joining esports with their large-scale projects and proud to be their partners in Russia!” said Sergey Glamazda, CEO of VP.

WSOT 2021 troops formed by Bybit’s esports partners and affiliates are listed on the official event page: bybit.com/wsot2021, where fans can track their performance. The final results will be ranked by profit and loss ratio.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multi-lingual community support. The company provides innovative online trading services and cloud mining products, as well as API support, to retail and professional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.

About Virtus.pro

Virtus.pro is the most decorated Russian esports club, founded in 2003. The club’s rosters are six-time Champions of Major international tournaments in Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Virtus.pro is in the top 5 clubs in the world in terms of prize money won. The amount of prize money earned by Virtus.pro is more than $16 million. At the moment the club has rosters in Dota 2, CS:GO, Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, PUBG and PUBG MOBILE.

About WSOT

The World Series of Trading (WSOT) is a global cryptocurrency trading competition powered by Bybit championing the spirit of competition, fair play, and cultivating camaraderie between crypto lovers from around the world. WSOT celebrates the positive changes cryptocurrency and technologies have brought to our lives.

WSOT ranks contestants by the “profit vs. loss” percentage where traders compete on a level playing field regardless of the depth of their pockets.

Read the rules and sign up for WSOT 2021: bybit.com/wsot2021

