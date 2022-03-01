Consumer staple stocks drive FTSE 100 higher, Barclays weighs

Posted on 55 mins ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

(Reuters) – London’s FTSE 100 climbed on Tuesday, with a boost from consumer staples and financial stocks, as investors hoped for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while Barclays shares hit a three-week low following a discounted stake sale. The blue-chip index rose 0.6%, with Dove soap-maker Unilever and spirits-maker Diageo gaining 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively, and providing the biggest boost to the index. Admiral Group Plc jumped 3% to the top of the index after Barclays upgraded the motor and home insurer’s stock to “overweight”. However, a 4.8% drop in Barclays Plc limited gains on t…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
European shares join global rally; Russia-Ukraine talks in focus
55 mins ago
Consumer staple stocks drive FTSE 100 higher, Barclays weighs
55 mins ago
Lebanon’s central bank chief is suspect in 120 million euro asset freeze case -German prosecutor
18 hours ago
Azerbaijan boosts gas production in 2017-21
19 hours ago
What does Russia’s history of urban warfare in Aleppo and Grozny mean for Ukraine? 
19 hours ago
Gas exports from Shah Deniz up by 9.3 pct
22 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.