Consumer staple stocks drive FTSE 100 higher, Barclays weighs

Published by

Reuters UK

(Reuters) – London’s FTSE 100 climbed on Tuesday, with a boost from consumer staples and financial stocks, as investors hoped for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while Barclays shares hit a three-week low following a discounted stake sale. The blue-chip index rose 0.6%, with Dove soap-maker Unilever and spirits-maker Diageo gaining 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively, and providing the biggest boost to the index. Admiral Group Plc jumped 3% to the top of the index after Barclays upgraded the motor and home insurer’s stock to “overweight”. However, a 4.8% drop in Barclays Plc limited gains on t…

