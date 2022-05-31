Concerts are becoming a political battleground in Turkey

Published by

Global Voices

Photo by Vishnu R Nair on Unsplash. A series of concert bans are drawing backlash in Turkey with criticisms mounting against the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party for imposing conservative restrictions on citizens and the arts sector. Most recently, officials canceled a performance by Spanish violin virtuoso Ara Malikian, that was scheduled to take place on June 11 without any clear reason. Some suspected Malikian’s concert was canceled due to his Armenian heritage. Armenia and Turkey have long had a contentious relationship that is only recently beginning to improve. Sanatçıların kıya…

