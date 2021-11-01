Close relations between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey are important – Iranian President

Azer News

By Trend Close relations and cooperation between Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey are important, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President Office’s official website. He made the remark during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the 15th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Raisi noted that the three countries have many cultural and religious partnerships, and we must not allow problems to arise in these relations. Iranian President added that the development of relations between …

