Christmas market at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Published by

The Bangkok Post

Christmas market at Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvitpublished : 8 Dec 2021 at 19:05 Every year, Sofitel hotels around the world celebrate Christmas with a unique theme, and this year the theme is Christmas Joy. This tradition combines the brand’s passion for creativity, French art de Vivre, and timeless Christmas traditions. In keeping with the theme — Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is all set for yet another joyous festive season. Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit is back with their second edition of their European Christmas Market, a whimsical recreation of the iconic Christmas Market in Strasbourg. Strasbourg …

Read More