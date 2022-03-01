Chem-Dry Announces Saudi Arabia Master Franchise Availability

Proven GCC presence creates a significant entrepreneurial opportunity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Chem-Dry has announced the availability of a Master Franchise agreement for Saudi Arabia.

The new Master Franchise opportunity, made available following the previous owners’ retirement, will continue to build on this durable international brand’s success in other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations such as Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

“We are very excited to provide this rare opportunity for an entrepreneur to take over a proven, valuable Master Franchise,” according to Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “Chem-Dry has had great success previously in the Saudi market, and we are looking forward to finding a new partner for this market.”

Chem-Dry is the world’s largest carpet, upholstery and hard-surface floor cleaning brand, and is the premier leader of stain removal for carpets and flooring with nearly 3,500 franchises serving more than 11,000 homes and businesses a day in 55 countries.

The innovative Chem-Dry Hot Carbonating Extraction process delivers a faster-drying, deeper and more environmentally friendly clean that appeals to home and business owners in all markets worldwide. Chem-Dry also provides cleaning and renewal services for tile and stone, granite countertops, leather and upholstery, air ducts and dryer vents. Chem-Dry is a world leader in sanitizing services, on the leading edge of green technology with over 50 products that merit green certification.

The new Master Franchise owner will control the franchising rights to all of Saudi Arabia, with the right to develop as many franchise locations as they wish. Master Franchise owners also immediately tap into a global business with a proven track record, tested and successful marketing, operational and training material, as well as full support from Chem-Dry’s international office as well as their fellow Master Franchise in nearby GCC nations.

“Chem-Dry’s proven track record in this region speaks for itself,” says Joe Manuszak, Vice President of Global Development. “Almost 50 years of strong growth in the United States, as well as a constantly expanding global footprint, shows that Chem-Dry is a dynamic, multifaceted business that succeeds in any economy, and is adaptable to a wide variety of cultures. We are certain that our new Master Franchise partner in Saudi Arabia will start strong, and grow quickly, in that unique and vibrant market, and compliment our fellow Master Franchise owners in the GCC.”

To learn more about Chem-Dry and its global franchise opportunities, visit:

www.chemdryinternational.com

Contact:

Joe Manuszak

Vice President, International Development

joe.manuszak@hrisupport.com

+1 616 560 8686