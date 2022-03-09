Cabana Endorses Tayfun Selen for Congress

Published by

Morris County Focus

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Republican Commissioner Doug Cabana, who received the most votes on Friday night of any candidate at the Morris County Republican convention (390), endorsed Tayfun Selen in the 11th Congressional District. It is the highest-profile endorsement of either remaining candidate following the first-ballot results from Friday night. Selen received the most votes of any candidate for District 11 on the first ballot. Cabana is a long-time resident of Boonton Township. “I’ve seen up close on the County Board of Commissioners that Tayfun Selen is a hard-working public servan…

Read More