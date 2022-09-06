Bybit Launchpad 2.0 to Diamond Launch Coin (DLC) IEO

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 September 2022 – Bybit, one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto exchanges, will list DLC, the utility token of Diamond Launch, on Bybit Launchpad 2.0.

Diamond Launch is an initial digital asset offering (IDO) protocol and a multi-chain IDO distribution platform. To provide a secure environment for all investors who access the Diamond Launch ecosystem, Diamond Launch has implemented a strict Know Your Customer (KYC) process to prevent dangerous and deceptive actors from accessing the platform. Moreover, Diamond Launch offers an inclusive and low barrier to entry to incentivise and reward all token holders. In this way, users can easily access the platform and join token pre-sales.

Bybit will host the initial exchange offering for DLC on the Bybit Launchpad 2.0, a freshly revamped platform for groundbreaking blockchain projects, with the full spot listing scheduled for Sept. 15.

DLC joins a list of web3 initiatives debuting on Bybit’s intuitive platform for promising crypto projects. Bybit Launchpad 2.0 gives users early access to some of the most sought-after tokens in the space. Bybit users can commit BIT to subscribe to token allocations, or participate in Launchpad 2.0’s new lottery model where users stake a nominal amount of Tether (USDT) for the chance to win allocations of new tokens. Users can also buy the best performing tokens from previous listings via the Launchpad.

Diamond Launch offers flexible sales types and whitelisting conditions for BNB Smart Chain , Polygon, and OKX. Diamond Launch has its own community, which includes Twitter, Telegram, Medium, and other platforms.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR) and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.

