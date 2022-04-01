Bird flu, Ukraine war push egg prices higher worldwide

Published by

Reuters

By Tom Polansek and Sybille de La Hamaide CHICAGO/PARIS (Reuters) – Severe outbreaks of bird flu in the United States and France are tightening global egg supplies and raising prices for the food staple as the war in Ukraine disrupts shipments to Europe and the Middle East. Higher prices are particularly painful for consumers who rely on eggs as a low-cost source of protein and substitute for more expensive meat. Demand jumps around the Easter and Passover holidays in the United States and Europe as families use eggs to bake and dye Easter eggs. Bird flu has wiped out more than 19 million egg-…

Read More