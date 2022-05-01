Battle rages for Ukrainian region of Donbas

Posted on 16 seconds ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

By Jonathan Landay and Tom Balmforth RUSKA LOZOVA, Ukraine (Reuters) – Russia pummelled positions in the east of Ukraine on Sunday, its defence ministry said, as it sought to encircle Ukrainian forces in the battle for Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the strategic Russian-controlled city of Izium. At a meeting in Germany, the secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said Ukraine could win the war, calling for more military support and fast-track approval of expected bids by Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. Ukraine has scored a series of successes…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
NATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership
12 seconds ago
Battle rages for Ukrainian region of Donbas
17 seconds ago
NATO assures Ukraine open-ended military support against Russia
22 seconds ago
NATO expects Turkey not to hold up Finland, Sweden membership bids
1 hour ago
Stoltenberg: No delay in NATO expansion expected, despite objections
2 hours ago
I came to Azerbaijan with positive emotions – winner of “Baku Marathon-2022”
3 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.