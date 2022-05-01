NATO assures Ukraine open-ended military support against Russia

NATO on Sunday pledged open-ended military support for Ukraine, as Finland hailed its “historic” bid to join the alliance and with Western claims that Russia had suffered heavy losses in its push east. The promise came after Finland jettisoned decades of military non-alignment for a bulwark against Russia, redrawing the balance of power in Europe and angering the Kremlin. On the ground in Ukraine, Russia announced airstrikes in the east, as well as in Lviv, near the Polish border in the west which has largely been spared the destruction seen elsewhere. “Ukraine can win this war,” NATO secretar…

