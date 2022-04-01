Bank of Spain warns of indirect hit to economy, banks from Ukraine conflict

Posted on 2 mins ago by
Published by
Reuters UK

By Jesús Aguado MADRID (Reuters) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent acceleration of inflation could have a significant indirect impact on the Spanish economy and banks, even though their direct exposure is very limited, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday. Spanish lenders in general rank among the less exposed to Russian credit, with the Spanish central bank estimating their credit risk at just above 700 million euros ($742 million). However, the central bank said a potential combination of higher prices and higher interest rates in the short term could erode households’ and com…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Bank of Spain warns of indirect hit to economy, banks from Ukraine conflict
2 mins ago
Minister: Azerbaijan exports 2.6 bcm of gas to Europe
1 hour ago
Syria: UN send invites for 8th round of constitution talks
1 hour ago
State Chamber Orchestra to perform in Baku
1 hour ago
Uzbekistan Airways to launch regular flights from Bukhara to Istanbul
7 hours ago
Poland and Bulgaria face Russian gas cut as Ukraine crisis escalates
11 hours ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.