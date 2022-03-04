Backgrounder – Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC)

Published by

TDPel Media

Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) is a challenge-based research and development program that supports Canadian small businesses and innovators to develop novel solutions to complex problems. Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced over $1 million for seven projects under the ISC program. Each of the following seven small businesses are receiving up to $150,000 to advance exciting new ideas for solving challenges in the agriculture sector. Under the Canadian Meat Processing Technology Development Challenge, projects include: mode40 ltd. wi…

Read More