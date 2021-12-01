Azerbaijani, Turkish military pilots conduct joint training flights in Baku

Posted on 34 seconds ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Two Hurkush trainer aircraft manufactured by the Turkish TUSAS company have been brought to Baku for demonstration, Trend reports on Dec. 3 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. Demonstration flights of Hurkush trainer aircraft were conducted on December 3 on the Distinguished Visitors Day held in one of the military units of the Air Force. Deputy Defense Minister – Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, Military Attaché Major General Zekeriya Yalcin and oth…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Azerbaijani, Turkish military pilots conduct joint training flights in Baku
34 seconds ago
مبيعات شاحنات جي دبليو أم العالمية تتجاوز الـمليوني وحدة
مبيعات شاحنات جي دبليو أم العالمية تتجاوز الـمليوني وحدة
4 hours ago
‫ GAC MOTOR تفوز بجائزة أفضل سيارة صينية لعام 2021
‫ GAC MOTOR تفوز بجائزة أفضل سيارة صينية لعام 2021
4 hours ago
الرئيس جوكوي: إندونيسيا تركّز على ثلاث محاور إستراتيجية خلال مدّة رئاستها لمجموعة العشرين
الرئيس جوكوي: إندونيسيا تركّز على ثلاث محاور إستراتيجية خلال مدّة رئاستها لمجموعة العشرين
5 hours ago
بناء مجتمع منخفض الكربون وذكي، عبر الابتكار الكنولوجيس
بناء مجتمع منخفض الكربون وذكي، عبر الابتكار الكنولوجيس
5 hours ago
فينغر متحدثا ضمن حوار النجوم فيالنسخة السابعة من قمة أكاديمية أسباير العالمية” من المهم أن أنفهم عقلية اللاعب الناشئ”
فينغر متحدثا ضمن حوار النجوم فيالنسخة السابعة من قمة أكاديمية أسباير العالمية” من المهم أن أنفهم عقلية اللاعب الناشئ”
5 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.