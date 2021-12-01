Azerbaijani, Turkish military pilots conduct joint training flights in Baku

Published by
Azer News
By Trend Two Hurkush trainer aircraft manufactured by the Turkish TUSAS company have been brought to Baku for demonstration, Trend reports on Dec. 3 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. Demonstration flights of Hurkush trainer aircraft were conducted on December 3 on the Distinguished Visitors Day held in one of the military units of the Air Force. Deputy Defense Minister – Commander of the Air Force Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, Military Attaché Major General Zekeriya Yalcin and oth…