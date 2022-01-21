Azerbaijani servicemen join exercises in Turkey

Published by

By Vugar Khalilov A group of Azerbaijani servicemen has attended parachute training courses in Turkey’s Kayseri, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has reported on its Twitter account. The 113th Term Static Parachute Basic Course was held at the first Commando Brigade Command in Kayseri with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Guest Military Personnel, the report added. Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units. Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between…

